The SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time

For the third time this month, the SBU drones have struck Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources.

This time, they hit a platform belonging to “Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft” at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field. The drones damaged critical equipment at the facility, halting production there.

"SBU continues its active work, which reduces the flow of petrodollars to the Russian budget and, accordingly, the ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility working for war is safe, regardless of its location," a source in SBU said.

On December 11 and 12, the SBU drones already attacked the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms.

