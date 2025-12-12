SBU drones stopped the operation of Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea — Babel sources

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stopped the operation of Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

This concerns the Filanovsky platform, which was attacked for the second time this week, and the Korchagin platform. Drones from the Alpha Special Operations Center damaged critical equipment.

Both platforms belong to “Lukoil”. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in the Russian Federation and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

Oil platforms are engineering structures placed above the sea and ocean for drilling wells, exploring for, and extracting oil and gas from beneath the seabed.

On Friday, December 12, Ukrainian military forces attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of Russia. It is one of the largest oil refineries of the occupiers, processing 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year.

On the same day, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attacked two ships off the coast of the Caspian Sea that Russia uses for military purposes. These are the ships "Composer Rachmaninoff" and "Askar-Sarydzha", which the Russians use to transport weapons and military equipment.

