Ukrainian military attacked a refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian military attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is one of the largest oil refineries of the occupiers, it processes 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year. Explosions have been recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

Ukrainian military also struck an ammunition depot near the village of Avdiivske and Russian military concentration sites in the Myrnohrad and Rodynske districts of the Donetsk region.

The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

On December 12, Ukrainian special operations forces attacked two ships used by Russia for military purposes off the coast of the Caspian Sea. These are the ships "Kompositor Rachmaninoff" and "Askar-Sarydzha", which are used by the Russians to transport weapons and military equipment.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.