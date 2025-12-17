Georgian government bans voting from abroad in elections

The Georgian parliament has approved new amendments to the electoral code. Citizens living abroad will no longer be able to vote in Georgian elections from other countries.

This is reported by the Georgian media outlet Georgia Today.

The law was initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. They say the decision is needed to protect sovereignty and avoid "external influence" on the elections. This applies to both municipal and parliamentary elections.

Formally, the right to vote remains, but voters will have to come to Georgia on election day to do so. The changes have already been approved in the final, third reading.

This decision effectively disenfranchises a significant portion of the diaspora. According to various estimates, there are about one and a half million citizens living outside Georgia, and it is they who traditionally support the Georgian Dream the least.

Other changes to the code include restrictions on candidate nominations, new rules for photographing at polling stations, and stricter requirements for election commission members. For example, people with a criminal record, even if it involves a fine, will now not be able to work on election commissions.

Also, now a political party will have the right to nominate only party members in the elections, and only initiative groups will be able to nominate a non-party candidate. The rules for expulsion from a polling station on election day have also been changed — a person who has been expelled from one polling station will be prohibited from entering any other.

Separately, lawmakers have prescribed rules for taking photos and videos at polling stations. Those who have the right to be at a polling station or at an election commission meeting will be allowed to take photos and videos, but without recording sound.

What is happening in Georgia?

Every night since November 2024, demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of the government, which they accuse of rigging elections, supporting Russian interests, and adopting increasingly harsh legislation against civil society, independent media, and freedom of speech.

In May 2024, the Georgian parliament finally passed the law on “foreign agents”, despite opposition resistance and mass protests with clashes in the capital. The United States and the European Union condemned the parliament’s decision.

The EU stated that the adopted law effectively halts Georgia’s integration. The United States announced a “comprehensive review” of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to its suppression of democratic freedoms. Already in July 2024, the European Union suspended Georgia’s integration process.

In October 2024, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. According to CEC, the pro-government, pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won, gaining 53.9% of the vote. Under Georgian law, this party was given the right to form a government alone. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results. Protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the head of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, who also serves as Prime Minister, declared that the issue of starting negotiations on European integration would no longer be considered. This sparked large-scale protests, which were repeatedly dispersed by security forces with excessive force. None of them were punished for the violence against journalists and demonstrators.

Amid the violent dispersal of the rallies, the US suspended the US-Georgian strategic partnership, and Georgian representatives in several EU countries and the US announced that they were resigning from their duties.

Ukraine also imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities for the dispersal of the protests. The UK reported the suspension of support for the Georgian authorities and the limitation of cooperation with them.

Lithuania and Estonia expanded sanctions against Georgian politicians due to their involvement in the oppression of peaceful protesters, journalists, and the opposition.

