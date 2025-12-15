The government begins selecting candidates for the supervisory boards of energy companies. Among them are “Energoatom” and “Ukrenergo”

On December 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine launched the selection of candidates for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
These are the following companies:
- LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine";
- JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Networks";
- JSC "Market Operator";
- PJSC "Centrenergo";
- "Energy Company of Ukraine";
- NNEGC “Energoatom”;
- JSC "Ukrenergo";
- JSC "Ukrhydroenergo".
Svyrydenko added that the formation of a new composition of the supervisory boards is expected in January.
In addition, on December 12, a competition for four independent members of the Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz” NJSC was launched.
According to the Prime Minister, the main goal of the competitions is to "ensure transparency, efficiency, and control in the management of energy sector companies".
- In mid-November, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the government would conduct an audit of all state-owned companies. The impetus for this was the investigation into corruption at “Energoatom". As a result, on November 11, the government prematurely dissolved the supervisory board of “Energoatom”.
- In early December, Volodymyr Zelensky reported a massive reboot of the supervisory boards of energy companies. On December 3, most of their members resigned.
- The president also instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to reboot the supervisory councils in the defense sector.
