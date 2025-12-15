The government begins selecting candidates for the supervisory boards of energy companies. Among them are “Energoatom” and “Ukrenergo”

On December 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine launched the selection of candidates for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

These are the following companies:

LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine";

JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Networks";

JSC "Market Operator";

PJSC "Centrenergo";

"Energy Company of Ukraine";

NNEGC “Energoatom”;

JSC "Ukrenergo";

JSC "Ukrhydroenergo".

Svyrydenko added that the formation of a new composition of the supervisory boards is expected in January.

In addition, on December 12, a competition for four independent members of the Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz” NJSC was launched.

According to the Prime Minister, the main goal of the competitions is to "ensure transparency, efficiency, and control in the management of energy sector companies".