Zelensky: Most members of the supervisory boards of major energy companies will resign today

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported a massive reboot of the supervisory boards of energy companies on December 3. According to him, most of their members will resign today.

I wrote about this in Telegram.

These are the following companies: "Centrenergo", "GTS Operator", "Market Operator", "Ukrainian Distribution Networks", "Energy Company of Ukraine". New members of the supervisory boards will be appointed this month.

The president also instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to reboot the supervisory councils in the defense sector.