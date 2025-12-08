France supports reparations loan to Ukraine, but not from assets in French commercial banks

France supports a reparations loan to Ukraine, but not at the cost of €18 billion in Russian state assets frozen in French private banks.

The Financial Times writes about this.

Paris has not disclosed the exact location and names of the banks holding the frozen Russian assets. The €18 billion in France is the second largest amount of Russian assets after the international depository Euroclear (€185 billion), which is located in Belgium and was previously forced to disclose information about Russian assets at its disposal. In third place is €7 billion in private banks in Belgium.

French officials argue that commercial banks are subject to other obligations. Therefore, they support the allocation of reparations credit only from Euroclear.

It is unclear how many banks in France hold the assets, although three informed sources told the Financial Times that the bulk is held by the country’s largest bank, BNP Paribas. BNP declined to comment.