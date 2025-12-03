The European Commission presented two plans for financial support for Ukraine — Politico knows the details of the reparations loan

The European Commission presented two options for financial assistance to Ukraine: a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets and a loan from the EU budget.

This became known from the European Commission website.

Politico has obtained a European Commission document detailing how the funds from a possible €165 billion reparations loan will be distributed: €25 billion in frozen Russian state assets held in private bank accounts across the European Union, and €140 billion held at the Belgian financial institution Euroclear. It is part of a broader financial package worth €210 billion.

€115 billion will be allocated to finance Ukraineʼs defense industry;

€50 billion will cover Ukraineʼs budget needs;

€45 billion will be used to repay the loan that the G7 provided to Ukraine in 2024.

The main stumbling block remains the Belgian governmentʼs resistance to the loan. Belgium is worried that one of the pro-Russian EU countries, such as Hungary or Slovakia, could block the extension of sanctions against Russia.

In that case, Brussels would have to immediately return to Moscow the money it can lend to Ukraine. The government is demanding financial guarantees from EU countries if Moscow successfully returns the money.

The European Commissionʼs announcement states that the reparations loan plan includes guarantees for member states and their financial institutions against possible retaliatory actions [by Russia].

Politico reported the day before that the European Commission had proposed a mechanism that would allow frozen Russian funds to be used without risk to Belgium. To take away the ability of individual member states to block sanctions, the European Commission is proposing to change the rules for extending them.

The Commission wants to use Article 122 of the EU Treaty, which allows for qualified majority voting when it comes to economic security. Then Hungary would not be able to block the extension of sanctions.