Kyivʼs “Gulliver” shopping mall will partially resume operations. It was closed due to sabotage by the previous owner

The “Gulliver” shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv will partially resume its operations from December 12.

This was reported by “Oschadbank”.

Visitors will have access to the first and second floors. The exact list of stores that will open their doors on December 12 will be announced later.

The timing of the opening of other floors and the office part of the complex will be determined gradually — as all factors that could cause an emergency situation are eliminated. This is the consequences of intentional damage and negligent attitude to the engineering systems of the complex by the previous owner — the company "Three O".

Due to her actions, the shopping center was closed indefinitely on October 31. “Oschadbank” stated that "Three O" blocks access to technical premises, does not transfer technical documentation, hinders the work of specialists and intentionally overloads the power system. This creates threats to the safety of visitors and tenants, disrupts business processes, and also causes financial losses for state-owned banks.

What is happening with the “Gulliver” shopping mall?

Since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, Viktor Polishchukʼs companies, which operate “Gulliver”, the “Eldorado” electronics and household appliances chain, and several large warehouses, have stopped paying interest on loans from state banks. Repayment was supposed to take place in 2025, but after the crisis of 2014-2016, the debt ceased to be serviced.

In May 2023, BES informed “Gulliver” CEO Iryna Kruppa of the suspicion. The investigation stated that during 2019-2021, the SEC management concluded a number of contracts with signs of "fictitiousness" and "transit".

In fact, the primary documents included information about the alleged carrying out of works on the territory of the shopping mall, which in fact were not carried out. According to the investigation, this allowed to unjustifiably overstate the amount of the tax credit from the value added tax.

Thus, the company — the owner of the shopping mall managed to evade paying taxes in the amount of more than 145.8 million UAH and withdraw them in cash.

On April 9, 2024, the Kyiv Court of Appeal seized the property of “Three O” LLC, in particular “Gulliver”.

In June of the same year, the Kyiv District Court transferred the property of the Gulliver shopping center to the management of the National Agency for the Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA). Gulliver called this a “raider seizure”.

After two years of litigation, the state consortium of “Oschadbank” and “Ukreximbank” received ownership of the Kyiv shopping mall.

On October 13, 2025, ARMA terminated the competition to find the manager of the arrested “Gulliver” shopping mall in the “Prozorro” system.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.