The court handed over the Kyiv shopping mall “Gulliver” to the management of ARMA

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv handed over the property of businessman Viktor Polishchukʼs “Gulliver” shopping center to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

This was reported by the press service of the court.

The property is transferred exclusively for management, not for sale.

The court also ordered ARMA to periodically review the effectiveness of the management of seized assets.

In addition, the court noted that the subject of the pre-trial investigation in the case is alleged tax evasion, as well as the legalization of property obtained through criminal means, in particularly large amounts.