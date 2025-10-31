Kyiv shopping mall “Gulliver” has been closed indefinitely. What is the reason?

The “Gulliver” shopping and office complex in the center of Kyiv has been temporarily closed.

This was reported by the press service of “Oschadbank”.

The shopping centerʼs operations were suspended from 10:00 PM on October 30, and it is not yet known for how long.

The reason is said to be the blocking of work by the former owner, the “Three O” company. Since July 26, the ownership of the “Gulliver” complex belongs to “Oschadbank” (80%) and “Ukreximbank” (20%).

“Oschadbank” says that “Three O” blocks access to technical premises, does not transfer technical documentation, hinders the work of specialists, and intentionally overloads the power system.

The bank emphasizes that this poses security threats to visitors and tenants, disrupts business processes, and also causes financial losses for state-owned banks.

"The decision to temporarily close is the only responsible step in this situation. This will prevent any man-made risks and ensure the safe operation of the complex in the near future," notes “Oschadbank”.

The banks have notified law enforcement agencies and the military administration and will demand compensation for damages and criminal prosecution of the former owners.

What preceded

Since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, Viktor Polishchukʼs companies, which operate “Gulliver”, the “Eldorado” electronics and household appliances chain, and several large warehouses, have stopped paying interest on loans from state banks. Repayment was supposed to take place in 2025, but after the crisis of 2014–2016, the debt ceased to be serviced.

In May 2023, BES declared the suspicion to the “Gulliver” CEO Iryna Kruppa. The investigation stated that during 2019–2021, the SEC management concluded a number of contracts with signs of "fictitiousness" and "transit".

In fact, the primary documents included information about the alleged carrying out of works on the territory of the shopping mall, which in fact were not carried out. According to the investigation, this allowed to unjustifiably overstate the amount of the tax credit from the value added tax.

Thus, the company — the owner of the shopping mall, managed to evade paying taxes in the amount of more than UAH 145.8 million and withdraw them in cash.

On April 9, 2024, the Kyiv Court of Appeal seized the property of “Three O” LLC, in particular “Gulliver”.

In June of the same year, the Kyiv District Court transferred the property of the “Gulliver” shopping center to the management of the Assets Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). “Gulliver” called this a “raider seizure”.

After two years of litigation, the state consortium of “Oschadbank” and “Ukreximbank” received ownership of the Kyiv shopping mall.

On October 13, 2025, ARMA terminated the competition to find the manager of the arrested “Gulliver” shopping center in the “Prozorro” system.

