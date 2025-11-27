In Russia, 8 people received life sentences in the case of the explosion on the Crimean bridge

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced eight defendants in the case of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 to life imprisonment.

This is reported by Mediazona.

According to the Russian investigation, six businessmen, a farmer, and a truck driver helped Ukrainian special services blow up a truck with explosives, resulting in the deaths of five people.

All of them were charged with terrorist acts and transporting explosives, and two of the accused were also charged with smuggling explosives.

The Russians believe that the truck explosion on the bridge was organized by Ukrainian special services, and that the explosives were transported from Odesa through Bulgaria, Armenia, and Georgia, replacing the documents with cargo.

Back in 2023, the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk said that they initially wanted to hide the explosives in a truck loaded with barrels of oil. However, they then decided to wrap it in cellophane film.

According to him, the "rolls" filled an entire container, and their total weight in TNT equivalent was 21 tons, which was approximately equal to 42 Russian “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles.

The first explosion on the Crimean Bridge occurred on October 8, 2022. It collapsed part of the spans and caused a large-scale fire — the trainʼs fuel tanks were burning. Russia declared it a terrorist attack, and its authorities used the incident to justify missile strikes on Ukraine.

On July 17, 2023, the bridge was attacked by surface drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, as a result of which one of the spans collapsed. And on June 3, 2025, the Crimean Bridge was attacked for the third time — for this purpose, its supports were mined.

