SBU attacked the Crimean bridge for the third time — this time underwater

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a new unique special operation and attacked the Crimean Bridge for the third time — this time underwater.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The operation lasted several months. The SBU agents mined the supports of this illegal facility, and on June 3 at 04:44, the first explosive device was activated.

The underwater supports of the piers were severely damaged at the bottom level after the explosion of 1 100 kg of explosives in TNT equivalent. As SBU notes, the bridge is in fact in a state of emergency.

"No illegal Russian facilities have a place on the territory of our state. Therefore, the Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our tough response," said the SBU head Vasyl Malyuk.

Russia began building the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait in February 2016 and put it into operation in May 2018. First, the automobile part was opened (May 15, 2018), then the railway part (December 25, 2019), and the cargo part at the end of June 2020. The Russian Federation used the bridge to transfer troops and weapons to Crimea.

On October 8, 2022, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge. The explosion collapsed part of the spans and caused a large-scale fire — the trainʼs fuel tanks were burning. Russia declared it a terrorist attack, and its authorities used the incident to justify missile strikes on Ukraine.

On July 17, 2023, the bridge was attacked by the SBU surface drones, causing one of the spans to collapse. On September 5, the Russians installed a new span to replace the destroyed one.

