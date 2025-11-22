Bild: European partners disagree with at least 4 points of Trumpʼs peace plan

European partners disagree with the terms of the US President Donald Trumpʼs peace plan for Ukraine — they believe that at least 4 points need to be revised.

Bild writes about this with reference to its data.

The publication writes that the partners are against the condition regarding territories, in particular against the clause on the transfer of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia. The allies also do not agree with the condition on the reduction of the Ukrainian army.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to remind Trump that Russiaʼs security guarantees are worthless — Ukraine already received such guarantees in 1994 and still became a victim of aggression, the publication writes.

Meanwhile, Berlin and Brussels are unhappy with Trumpʼs idea to unfreeze Russian assets and create a US-Russian investment fund, because it would give Putin a chance to profit from the war.

European Council President Antonio Costa has called the leaders of the 27 EU countries to a meeting on November 24. There, the leaders will discuss the US plan.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources , described the details of the new peace agreement:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

On November 21, Axios published the full text of the draft peace agreement, which contains 28 points. Here is the full list. Among a number of restrictions for Ukraine, the new US peace plan includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire Alliance.

Trump has set a deadline of November 27 for a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, says the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal. CNN sources say the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Consultations between the Ukrainian delegation and the United States, other partners, and the Russian Federation on the peace plan will take place tomorrow in Geneva, Switzerland. Zelensky has already approved the composition of the delegation.

