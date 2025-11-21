Putin reacts to new US “peace plan” for the first time. Hereʼs what he said

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted for the first time to the new American "peace plan" for Ukraine.

He is quoted by propaganda media.

According to him, the peace plan was discussed even before the meeting in Alaska: then the US asked the Russian side to "show flexibility" — and the Russian Federation agreed. The current plan of 28 points is a "modernized" version after Alaska.

Putin added that the US plan has not been discussed publicly, only in general terms. However, the Kremlin leader believes that it could form the basis of agreements with Ukraine.

The Russian leader claims that Russia is "ready for peace negotiations", but at the same time, it is also satisfied with the current dynamics of the war.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a "rent" for the use of the territories.

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles.

The presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine are prohibited.

The Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories.

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

Trump has set a deadline of November 27 to approve a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, writes that the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal.

CNN sources say that the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

