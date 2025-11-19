“Nord Stream” blowing up: Italy completes hearing on extradition of suspected Ukrainian Kuznetsov

On November 19, a court hearing in Italy concluded in the extradition case of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov. He is in an Italian prison on a German warrant on suspicion of the “Nord Stream” pipeline blowing up.

Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Nicola Canestrini told Babel about this.

According to him, the hearing lasted a little over an hour. The Italian prosecutorʼs office was quite laconic and insisted on Kuznetsovʼs extradition.

At the same time, the defense emphasized that Kuznetsov is covered by functional immunity, as well as that resisting an aggressor during war is not a crime.

"If we win, the court will have to send the case back to the court in Bologna for retrial, because there were procedural errors there again," Canestrini said.

He also said that the Ukrainian consul had filed a petition with the court to participate in the hearing. However, the judge did not even allow him to be present at the hearing.

The court will announce the final decision either on the evening of November 19 or the next day.