Germany to resume arms exports to Israel

The German government will lift the ban on the sale of some weapons to Israel from November 24, after a ceasefire agreement is reached in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters reports this.

This decision will allow the resumption of exports, which were suspended in August.

A government spokesman said that Germany remains committed to supporting peace between Israel and Palestine based on a two-state solution and will continue to participate in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Germany was the second largest arms exporter to Israel after the United States, but in August the country reported a temporary suspension of some supplies amid public pressure over Israelʼs war in Gaza.

The halt affected weapons and systems that could be used in the Gaza Strip, but did not apply to those needed to defend Israel from external attacks.

