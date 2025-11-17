Germany to resume arms exports to Israel

The German government will lift the ban on the sale of some weapons to Israel from November 24, after a ceasefire agreement is reached in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters reports this.
This decision will allow the resumption of exports, which were suspended in August.
A government spokesman said that Germany remains committed to supporting peace between Israel and Palestine based on a two-state solution and will continue to participate in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Germany was the second largest arms exporter to Israel after the United States, but in August the country reported a temporary suspension of some supplies amid public pressure over Israelʼs war in Gaza.
The halt affected weapons and systems that could be used in the Gaza Strip, but did not apply to those needed to defend Israel from external attacks.
- Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. In late May 2025, the US proposed a plan for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which included the release of 28 Israeli hostages — both alive and dead — in exchange for the release of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the transfer of the remains of 180 dead Palestinians.
- On October 8, the US President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of his peace plan. The following day, Israel approved the first phase of a peace deal with Hamas to release hostages.
- On November 1, Israel stated that the bodies handed over by Hamas did not belong to the hostages, but the dead have not yet been identified.
