Germany provides Ukraine with additional €40 million in winter aid

Germany allocates additional winter aid of €40 million to Ukraine due to large-scale Russian attacks on infrastructure.

This was reported by the countryʼs Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, writes the German news channel N-tv.

The funds will be used for humanitarian needs, in particular for the repair of heating systems and damaged houses, as well as for the delivery of generators and essential items.

Germany is Ukraineʼs largest European donor, having provided around €40 billion since Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

Germany planned to allocate €8.5 billion for Ukraine in its 2026 budget. However, on November 4, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that the country would at least allocate another €3 billion from its budget for next year to purchase artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the “Patriot” system.

On October 11, Germany transferred a new military aid package worth €600 million to Ukraine, which includes the fifth IRIS-T SLM system, tanks, and howitzers.

On October 15, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported that his country would provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over €2 billion. It included air defense systems, radar complexes, artillery systems with precision weapons, missiles, and ammunition.

