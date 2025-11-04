Germany plans to increase financial assistance to Ukraine by €3 billion. What will the money be used for?

Germany wants to allocate another €3 billion in aid to Ukraine from its budget for 2026.

This was reported by a spokesman for the German Ministry of Finance, Reuters reports.

The funds will go towards the purchase of artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the Patriot system.

According to a Reuters source, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has supported these plans, so they are expected to be approved.

Germany is Ukraineʼs largest European donor, having provided around €40 billion since Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. In its 2026 budget, Germany plans to allocate €8.5 billion to Ukraine.

On October 11, Germany transferred a new military aid package worth €600 million to Ukraine, which includes the fifth IRIS-T SLM system, tanks, and howitzers.

On October 15, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported that Germany would provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over €2 billion. It included air defense systems, radar complexes, artillery systems with precision weapons, missiles, and ammunition.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

