The countryʼs Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over €2 billion.

This is reported by NTV.

During a Ramstein-format meeting on Wednesday, October 15, the minister stated that the package will include, in particular:

air defense systems, including Patriot;

radar complexes;

artillery systems with high-precision weapons;

rockets;

ammunition.

Germany will also provide two additional IRIS-T air defense systems with guided missiles, portable anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank weapons, modern communications equipment, and small arms.

“Current events on the battlefield in Ukraine should strengthen our resolve to continue supporting Ukraine,” the minister said.

The day before, the German government approved the purchase of 424 new armored combat vehicles for almost €7 billion.

Starting this summer, Germany is preparing for a wave of multi-billion dollar defense purchases. As previously reported, these include 20 Eurofighter fighter jets, up to 3,000 Boxer armored vehicles, and up to 3,500 Patria infantry fighting vehicles.

These purchases are part of Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs drive to create the most powerful conventional army in Europe, reduce dependence on the US, and increase responsibility for European security.

