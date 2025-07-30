Reuters: Germany prepares multi-billion weapons orders

Germany is preparing for a wave of multi-billion-dollar defense purchases, including 20 Eurofighter jets, up to 3 000 Boxer armored vehicles, and up to 3 500 Patria infantry fighting vehicles.

Reuters reports this, citing two sources familiar with the plans.

The purchases are part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s drive to create the most powerful conventional army in Europe, reduce dependence on the United States and increase responsibility for European security. Merz won parliamentary support this year to exempt defense spending from Germany’s constitutional debt limits, allowing his government to finance military reform.

Germanyʼs regular defense budget is expected to rise to around €83 billion in 2026, €20 billion more than in 2025. The Eurofighter order alone is expected to cost €4-5 billion, while the Boxer APCs are estimated at €10 billion, sources said. The Patria armored vehicles are worth around €7 billion, according to the report.

The Ministry of Defense is also advancing plans to procure more IRIS-T air defense systems and several hundred SkyRanger air defense platforms.

Sources say deliveries of the Boxer and Patria are expected over the next 10 years. Merz pledged to reach NATOʼs new defense spending target of 3.5% of GDP by 2029, putting Germany well ahead of most other allies.

