Germany handed Ukraine a new aid package worth €600 million and announced another one worth €1.4 billion

Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid in the amount of €600 million, which includes the fifth IRIS-T SLM system, tanks, howitzers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed about this at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We have now handed over to Ukraine a new comprehensive military package worth €600 million. It includes the fifth IRIS-T SLM system, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, howitzers, ammunition, drones," he said.

Scholz also declared that by the end of the year, Germany, together with Belgium, Denmark and Norway, will provide Ukraine with another package worth 1.4 billion. It will include IRIS-T, Skynex artillery complexes, Gepard self-propelled artillery installations, guided howitzers, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars and ammunition.

"Next year, we will continue to support Ukraine, we have already included €4 billion in our budget. This is direct bilateral military aid," added the chancellor.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

