Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who visited southern Ukraine this week, said the trip was under "constant threat" from Russian drones.

She wrote about this on her Instagram.

"The threat of drones was constant and tangible. A quiet hum can be heard in the sky. Here they call it ʼhuman safariʼ. It is when drones are constantly used to track, harass and terrorize people," the actressʼs post says.

She also spoke about a moment when she had to stop and wait while a drone "flew overhead".

"I was in protective gear, and for me it only lasted a few days. And these families live like this every day," Jolie wrote.

Legacy of War Foundation

According to her, locals spoke to her about the psychological burden of living under constant threat and “the deeper fear of being forgotten by the world”.

Angelina Jolie added that she was impressed by the strength and determination of the Ukrainian volunteers. She emphasized that this is the kind of courage that governments should show to stop wars and protect civilians.

Angelina Jolieʼs visit to Ukraine

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson on November 5. Politico, citing sources, wrote that Jolie crossed the Ukrainian border on foot and did not warn the authorities about the visit.

The actressʼs arrival was accompanied by a scandal. Soon after her arrival, a video of Jolie at the Mykolaiv TRC appeared on the Internet. Local media reported that her motorcade was stopped at a checkpoint, and the TRC employees took away one of the drivers. He turned out to be a combat sambo trainer who accompanied Jolie as a volunteer.

The Telegraph, citing sources, later wrote that the detention of Jolieʼs driver caused sharp indignation among Ukrainian government officials. According to media reports, Dmytro himself was released within a few hours, but ordered to appear at TRC later.

Border guards of the 7th Carpathian detachment presented the actress with a set of national symbols of Ukraine and coins of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.