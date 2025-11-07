Border guards of the 7th Carpathian Detachment presented Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with a set of national symbols of Ukraine and coins of the State Border Service of Ukraine during her visit to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Border guards also published several photos with the actress.

Earlier, on November 7, the actress was spotted in Ternopil — the corresponding photos were published by local public groups.

Angelina Jolieʼs visit to Ukraine

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson on November 5. The visit was not officially announced, but local media outlets were the first to report on it.

Politico, citing sources, wrote that Jolie crossed the Ukrainian border on foot and did not warn the authorities about the visit.

The actressʼs arrival was accompanied by a scandal. Soon after her arrival, a video of Jolie at the Mykolaiv TRC appeared on the Internet. Local media reported that her motorcade was stopped at a checkpoint, and the TRC employees took away one of the drivers. He turned out to be a combat sambo trainer who accompanied Jolie as a volunteer.

The Telegraph, citing sources, later wrote that the detention of Jolieʼs driver caused sharp indignation among Ukrainian government officials. According to media reports, Dmytro himself was released within a few hours, but ordered to appear at the TRC later.

