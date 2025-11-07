The Telegraph: Jolieʼs driverʼs detention sparks outrage in government circles, he has already been released

The detention of the driver of American actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie has caused sharp indignation among Ukrainian government officials.

This is reported by The Telegraph, citing sources.

Government circles, according to the publication, were "furious" that the trip of an international celebrity, who came to support Ukrainian volunteers and medics, was under threat due to the "excessive initiative" of the TRC representatives.

An official investigation has already been launched in the capital to find out why Jolieʼs humanitarian mission was stopped without prior approval.

The incident occurred at a checkpoint on the road to Mykolaiv. The military stopped Jolieʼs motorcade and demanded an explanation as to why her driver, 33-year-old Dmytro, was not registered with the military.

The man was taken to the regional recruitment center. There, it turned out that he was a former cadet of the aviation academy and had a medical certificate stating that he was unfit for service due to a back condition. Despite this, he was told that there were no grounds for a postponement.

Dmytro himself was released after a few hours, but ordered to report to the TRC later.

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson on November 5. This is Jolieʼs second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russiaʼs invasion in February 2022. The previous time she came was in April 2022 — then the actress visited children who were affected by a missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk and a boarding school in Lviv.

Politico, citing sources, wrote that American actress Angelina Jolie crossed the Ukrainian border on foot and did not warn the authorities about her visit.

