Babel Exclusive: Angelina Jolieʼs visit to Lviv is her own initiative. She will not communicate with politicians

The arrival of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in Lviv is her own initiative, not an official visit as the United Nations Goodwill ambassador.

This was reported to Babel by a source related to her visit.

The purpose of the trip is to communicate with ordinary people. Jolie will not talk to politicians or government officials. It is not disclosed how long her visit will last, but it is known that it will be limited to the Lviv Oblast. The actress will not give any interviews.

Negotiations on her visit lasted for three weeks — the sides agreed on the program and security issues.