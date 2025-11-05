Babel sources: Angelina Jolie visited Kherson

American actress Angelina Jolie visited Kherson.

Information about this was confirmed by Babelʼs sources.

Photos of the actressʼs visit are being posted on social media. Previously, her visit took place as part of a charity program, and Jolie visited medical facilities.

There has been no official confirmation of the visit yet.

Jolie last visited Ukraine in April 2022, when she visited children affected by a missile strike on the Kramatorsk train station and a boarding school in Lviv. That visit was the actressʼs personal initiative.

