Angelina Jolieʼs driver, who was stopped by TRC, turned out to be a sambo coach from Kropyvnytskyi. What is known about him

In the Mykolaiv region, employees of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) stopped the driver in the motorcade of American actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie. He turned out to be 33-year-old combat sambo coach from Kropyvnytskyi Dmytro.

His brother Yevhen Pyshchykov told about this in a comment to Suspilne.

According to him, Dmytro did not serve in the army, but he took a military course at the flight academy about ten years ago.

"They were riding in a motorcade, but heʼs not a bodyguard. Heʼs from a public organization, heʼs an escort — to show and to tell — as a volunteer rode there. Heʼs not Angelina Jolieʼs bodyguard. Heʼs not in the military. He has a back problem, he canʼt turn around. He has a fresh 2025 MMC. He had all the documents and a volunteer certificate with him. Heʼs suitable for service in the TRC and rear support units," said Dmytroʼs brother.

Dmytroʼs girlfriend Yulia Lotytska told Suspilne that there is currently no contact with him, Dmytroʼs phone is turned off. She went to the Mykolaiv region to find out the circumstances of his detention.

"He called me yesterday towards evening. I had texted him several times before that, but he didnʼt answer. Then I decided to call, his phone was turned off. And he called after a while, told me that he was in the Mykolaiv region, in Voznesensk at TRC," Yulia noted.

According to sources in the Ground Forces of the Public, one of the drivers of Angelina Jolieʼs motorcade is a Ukrainian citizen, a reserve officer who had problems with his military registration documents. He was invited to drive to the South Ukrainian TRC.

At the same time, according to available information, there was no conflict between Angelina Jolie and representatives of TRC — the actress visited the procurement center building only to use the restroom.

Suspilne reached out to the Mykolaiv TRC for comment, but they are not commenting on the situation at this time.

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson on November 5. This is Jolieʼs second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russiaʼs invasion in February 2022. The previous time she came was in April 2022 — then the actress visited children who were affected by a missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk and a boarding school in Lviv.

Politico, citing sources, wrote that American actress Angelina Jolie crossed the Ukrainian border on foot and did not warn the authorities about her visit.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.