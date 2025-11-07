Bail amount increased for former Odesa mayor Trukhanov

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) increased the bail amount for the former mayor of Odesa from UAH 30 to 42 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

SAPO does not name the person involved, but from the details it is obvious that it is about Hennadii Trukhanov.

At the same time, the court refused to change the preventive measure from house arrest to detention.

Trukhanovʼs case

On October 29, a number of Odesa officials, including former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, were declared the suspicion of official negligence that led to the deaths of people during the storm on September 30, 2025.

According to the investigation, the Odesa drainage system was unprepared for the elements, as it had not been properly maintained for years.

Trukhanov himself called the suspicion unexpected, adding that "it was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of any system".

On October 31, Trukhanov and eight other officials were given preventive measures in the case. Trukhanov was placed under house arrest.

On October 14, the then mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov had his Ukrainian citizenship revoked because it was determined that he was a citizen of the Russian Federation and had a valid Russian passport. Ihor Koval, the secretary of the Odesa City Council, was appointed acting mayor of Odesa.

A city military administration was also created in the city, headed by the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

