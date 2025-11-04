News

Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov appeals against house arrest decision

Olha Bereziuk
Former mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov filed an appeal against the decision of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to impose a preventive measure in the form of 24-hour house arrest.

This was reported to Suspilne by the suspectʼs lawyer Oleksandr Lysak.

It is currently unknown when the appeal hearing will take place.

What preceded

On October 29, a number of Odesa officials, including former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, declared the suspicion of official negligence that led to the deaths of people during the storm on September 30, 2025.

According to the investigation, the Odesa drainage system was unprepared for the elements, as it had not been properly maintained for years.

Trukhanov himself called the suspicion unexpected, adding that "it was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of any system".

On October 31, Trukhanov and eight other officials were given preventive measures in the case.

