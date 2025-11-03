The United Kingdom has transferred a new batch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine for strikes against Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

The Storm Shadow/SCALP EG long-range air-to-ground missile is a joint development of France and the United Kingdom. It is designed to destroy fortified ground-based stationary targets.

The missile can penetrate the defenses of powerful air defense systems, has a warhead of 450 kilograms and is capable of flying over 560 kilometers.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The number of missiles in the new batch has not been reported. Previously, the British government also did not name the number of Storm Shadows transferred.

The UK took this step after US President Donald Trump again ruled out the possibility of sending long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Ukraine first attacked Russia with Storm Shadow missiles in November last year. Its wreckage was found in the Kursk region. Before that, then-US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to fire American missiles deep into Russia.

