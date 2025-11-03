Trump is not considering supplying “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine. Earlier, media reported that the Pentagon allowed it

The US President Donald Trump said on November 2 that he was "not really" considering supplying long-range “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine.

The presidentʼs press conference was published by the White House.

Trump added that his position could change, but for now the answer is no.

CNN reported on October 31, citing three sources, that the US Department of Defense had given the green light to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. They assessed that the decision would not have a negative impact on US defense capabilities. However, the final political decision remains with the president.

The issue of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine was on the agenda of several conversations between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in October. On October 17, Trump met with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

Axios, citing sources, wrote that during those talks, the US president rejected a request to transfer long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles “for the sake of diplomacy” and “was tough”. In an interview with NBC News, Zelensky said: “It’s good that President Trump didn’t say no, but today he didn’t say yes.”

Later, the WSJ wrote that Trump stated at the meeting that Ukraine should not expect to receive long-range Tomahawk missiles soon.

