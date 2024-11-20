Bloomberg: Ukraine first attacked Russia with long-range Storm Shadow missiles

For the first time, Ukraine attacked Russia with long-range Storm Shadow missiles. Presumably, it is about the Kursk region.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to a Western official.

The wreckage of the Storm Shadow was found in the Kursk region of Russia, and two more missiles were allegedly shot down over Yeysk in the south of the Krasnodar Territory — this was reported by pro-Russian military channels.

The governor of the Kursk region reported that two missiles were shot down over the region today, but he did not specify their type. According to pro-Russian channels, the village of Maryino in the Rila district of Kursk region was attacked.

What preceded

Ukraine has long asked its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

On November 17, Le Figaro reported that France and Great Britain allowed Ukraine to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with long-range SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles. Later, the publication removed this information.

Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the permission from the USA, Britain and France to strike long-range missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation.

He said that such things are not announced and "the missiles will speak for themselves."

On November 20, the British newspaper The Times, citing sources, wrote that the US probably allowed Ukraine to fire British long-range Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia. This permission was needed because Storm Shadow missiles use American navigation data during flight.

London is making cautious statements on this matter, to officially confirm it already after the use of missiles on the battlefield, the newspaper wrote.