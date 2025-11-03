The Defense Forces attacked the Saratov refinery. The 4th time since the beginning of autumn

On the night of November 3, the Defense Forces attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery and several logistics facilities of the Russian army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

A hit and fire were recorded at the enterprise in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refining complex.

Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, the refining volume was 4.8 million tons. The refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the aggressorʼs armed forces. The defense forces have attacked it three times since the beginning of autumn: on September 16, September 20, and October 16.

The Defense Forces also attacked the invadersʼ logistical facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In particular, a warehouse of material and technical equipment in the village of Rozkishne and a mobile warehouse of fuels and lubricants in Dovzhansk came under attack.