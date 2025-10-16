News

Ukrainian military attacks Saratov refinery for the second time

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

On the night of October 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, its oil refining capacity was 4.8 million tons.

The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army and specializes in the production of over 20 types of petroleum products. Among them are gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, various brands of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, and technical sulfur.

The previous attack on the facility occurred exactly a month ago, on September 16.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.