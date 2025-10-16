Ukrainian military attacks Saratov refinery for the second time

On the night of October 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, its oil refining capacity was 4.8 million tons.

The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army and specializes in the production of over 20 types of petroleum products. Among them are gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, various brands of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, and technical sulfur.

The previous attack on the facility occurred exactly a month ago, on September 16.

Ukraine has been actively attacking Russian energy facilities in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdy wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.

