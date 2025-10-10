Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, tortured by Russians, becomes laureate of the international “Hero of Press Freedom” award

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, became one of the laureates of the "Hero of Press Freedom" award from the International Press Institute (IPI).

This is stated on the instituteʼs website.

The award is presented annually by IPI in partnership with the International Media Support Organization (IMS). It recognizes journalists who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to press freedom.

“Roshchyna’s death in Russian captivity on September 19, 2024, exposed the ill-treatment suffered by dozens of Ukrainian journalists unjustly held by the Russian authorities, and brought with new urgency the need to protect the press and ensure accountability for attacks on journalists. In naming Roshchyna a Press Freedom Hero, IPI and IMS recognize her enormous personal sacrifice in her pursuit of information and stories that need to be told,” the organizers said in a statement.

In addition to Victoria Roshchyna, 6 journalists received awards this year:

Mzia Amaglobeli (Georgia);

Martin Baron (USA);

Mariam Abu Dagga — posthumously (Palestine);

Gustavo Gorriti (Peru);

Jimmy Lai (Hong Kong);

Tesfalem Valdez (Ethiopia).

The awards will be presented on October 24 at the IPI World Congress, dedicated to the organizationʼs 75th anniversary.