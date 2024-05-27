In Russia, for the first time, it was confirmed that the Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roschyna is being held captive

Russia, for the first time, admitted that Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna is being held captive. Volodymyr Roschyn, Victoriaʼs father, received confirmation from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

"According to the available information, Roschyna Viktoria Volodymyrivna, born on October 6, 1996, has been detained and is currently in the territory of the Russian Federation," says the letter prepared by the Russian military police.

The letter dated April 17 was received by the father on or about April 22. Roschyn also appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which confirmed that Victoria was in captivity. The organization does not yet have access to it.