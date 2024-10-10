The death of journalist Viktoria Roschyna has been confirmed. Ukraine had arrangements for her return home

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who was in Russian captivity, died.

A representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Petro Yatsenko informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"We conducted an internal investigation and, unfortunately, this information was confirmed," he said.

According to Yatsenko, it is too early to talk about the circumstances of death at the moment, work is underway to establish them.

The GUR representative Andriy Yusov told Babel that Ukraine had already agreed on Roschynaʼs return home.

"Everything possible was done for her return from Russian captivity, and relevant preliminary agreements were reached. Actually, she was supposed to return home soon," he said.

According to him, the last official information about Roschyna was that the journalist was being staged to Moscow in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center to prepare for her return home.

Journalist Viktoria Roschyna disappeared on August 3, 2023 in the temporarily occupied territories, from where she was supposed to report. After August 3, Viktoria did not contact her. In May 2024, Russia confirmed for the first time that it was holding her captive.

The first time Viktoria Roschyna was captured by the Russians was in March 2022. She was moving from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol, and ended up in occupied Berdyansk, where she was held for 10 days. There, the journalist was forced to record a video denying claims to Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.