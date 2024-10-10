Russia informed about the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roschyna. Ukraine is verifying it

In Russia, they informed about the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roschyna — in August 2023, she disappeared in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Now Ukraine is verifying this information.

Her father Volodymyr Roschyn was informed about the journalistʼs death, the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech of the Verkhovna Rada Yaroslav Yurchyshyn wrote. Roshchyna allegedly died during the stage from Taganrog to Moscow. What caused her death and when it happened were not specified. It is not known in what status and why Roschyna was transported.

Subsequently, Yurchyshyn deleted his post and noted that he was waiting for confirmation from Ukrainian law enforcement officers about Roschynaʼs death.

Viktoria Roschyna worked for Hromadske, wrote for Ukrainian Pravda and Radio Liberty. In 2022, she received the International Womenʼs Media Foundationʼs Courage in Journalism award.

Journalist Viktoria Roschyna disappeared on August 3, 2023 in the temporarily occupied territories, from where she was supposed to report. After August 3, Viktoria did not contact her. In May 2024, Russia confirmed for the first time that it was holding her captive.

The first time Viktoria Roschyna was captured by the Russians was in March 2022. She was traveling from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol, and ended up in occupied Berdyansk, where she was held for 10 days. There, the journalist was forced to record a video denying claims to Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.