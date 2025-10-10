Ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov won case at ECHR about “inadequate medical care” in pre-trial detention center

Ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, who appears in a case involving a bribe of UAH 700 million, was sentenced in Ukraine to almost €10 000 through the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for allegedly receiving "improper medical care" while in custody.

This became known from the text of the court decision in the case "Monakhov and Others v. Ukraine".

According to Nasirov, upon arrival at the detention center, he was diagnosed with stage II dyscirculatory encephalopathy, stage II hypertension, and cerebral atherosclerosis, which later progressed to stage III hypertension, hypertensive heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and other serious chronic diseases.

The former head of the Fiscal Service claimed to have had high blood pressure and repeated health complaints for a year — from November 2022 to November 2023. However, he allegedly received only symptomatic treatment, with limited diagnostic tests and only two external consultations.

Nasirov claimed that the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court twice ordered him to be transferred to a hospital for examination and treatment, but these orders were allegedly ignored. The former head of the State Fiscal Service was finally taken to the hospital only in April 2024.

The documents of the European Court of Human Rights indicate that “the persistent failure to comply with court orders and the failure to provide timely and adequate treatment demonstrate serious shortcomings in the provision of adequate medical care during detention”.

The court found that Article 3 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms was violated against Nasirov. Ukraine must now pay the former owner €9 750 in moral and material compensation.