FT: NATO considers armed response to Russiaʼs hybrid warfare

NATO allies are discussing a more assertive response to Russian provocations, including deploying strike drones along the countryʼs border and allowing pilots to open fire on Russian aircraft.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to four NATO officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the allianceʼs goal is to increase the cost to Moscow of its "hybrid warfare" and define clear countermeasures after Russian drones and aircraft violated its airspace.

Another proposal that NATO is considering is to conduct military exercises on the border with Russia, especially in more remote and unguarded parts of the border.

Two NATO officials said there was a need to streamline the rules of engagement on the eastern flank. Some countries require fighter pilots to visually confirm a threat before using weapons, while others allow them to open fire based on radar data or perceived danger, taking into account the direction or speed of the enemy target.

One of the interlocutors noted that some capitals insist on a more aggressive stance by the Alliance, while others advise a more conservative response, given the risks of direct confrontation with a nuclear power.

“There are active discussions underway on how to better and more effectively respond to Russia’s actions,” said one NATO diplomat, noting that the talks are still in their early stages.

All four officials noted that NATO has no obligation to announce the change in position publicly.

In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered the airspace of Estonia.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, they were also recorded in Norway, Germany, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark. After this, Germany reported the creation of the Center for Protection against Drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.