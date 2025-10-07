Drone spotted above presidential palace in Finland

A drone flew over the presidential palace and surrounding buildings in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, on the afternoon of October 6. The area is under a no-fly zone.

Yle writes about this.

The drone was spotted by a bystander who was nearby. He went to talk to the men who were launching the drones, who said they were tourists from Hong Kong, China.

A witness reported the incident to the police, who said they receive reports of drones launched by tourists in Helsinki every week.

However, police officers noted that they are now paying "special attention" to drone flights and have the ability to "observe and respond" to the appearance of drones in prohibited areas.

In Helsinki, the no-fly zones include the administrative districts in the city center, the official residences of the president and prime minister, and the state boarding house, where President Alexander Stubb currently resides. In addition, there is a ban on photographing Finnish Defence Forces buildings in the Helsinki Guard Quarter and the Sveaborg Fortress.

At the end of September, a suspicious drone was spotted over a hydroelectric power plant in Rovaniemi, Finland.

In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered the airspace of Estonia.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, they were also recorded in Norway, Germany, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark. After this, Germany reported the creation of the Center for Protection against Drones.

