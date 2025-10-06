No remains of the UPA soldiers found at exhumation site in Poland

In the village of Jureczków (Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Poland), the stage of search work around a memorial cross has been completed. During the study, experts did not discover any burials.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

This area is considered a potential burial site for 18 Ukrainian Insurgent Army fighters who died in battle with the Polish Peopleʼs Army in 1947.

The work has been suspended, but the Institute of National Remembrance believes it would be advisable to resume it later, when the vegetation has withered. This will allow for a more thorough inspection of the area.

КП «Доля»

Historically, Yurechkova was a Ukrainian village and belonged to the Lviv Voivodeship. After the war, the territory was ceded to Poland, and in 1947 its inhabitants were forcibly deported as part of Operation Vistula.

The search in Yurechkova is part of Ukrainian-Polish agreements on the excavation of victims of the World War II. Polish teams plan to work at 13 locations in Ukraine, and Ukrainian teams at four in Poland. Previously, experts have already found the remains of Polish soldiers in Ternopil and Lviv regions.