Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki is looking forward to continuing the partnership between Kyiv and Warsaw, but he said this requires resolving long-standing historical issues.

He wrote about this in X and thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for congratulating him on his election victory.

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki wants to develop partnership relations with Ukraine. He noted that Poland was Ukraineʼs strongest supporter in repelling Russian aggression, and more than any other country understands this danger.

However, according to Nawrocki, who has headed the Polish Institute of National Remembrance since 2021, the development of relations between the countries requires resolving long-standing historical issues between them. Most likely, he was referring to the Volyn tragedy.

What Nawrocki said about Ukraine

At the beginning of the year, Nawrocki said that he did not see Ukraine in international alliances until Kyiv answered “for the Volyn crime”, referring to the Volyn tragedy. In May, he promised not to let Ukraine into NATO. He criticizes the current Polish government and opposes sending Polish soldiers to Ukraine.

"I have my own point of view on what happened in Ukraine due to the aggression of the Russian Federation, and I will repeat it. I have no doubt that the Russian Federation is responsible for the war in Ukraine, but at the same time, it is also the result of the naivety and stupidity of European political elites and, unfortunately, their Polish assistant Donald Tusk," he stated.

Nawrocki also said that he is "disappointed with President Zelensky on many issues", but despite this, he believes that Ukraine should be at the negotiating table.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin