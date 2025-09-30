Ukrainian expedition begins exhumation of bodies of UPA soldiers in Poland

On Tuesday, September 30, in Poland, a Ukrainian expedition consisting of researchers from the Dolya Memorial and Search Center from Lviv began search and exhumation work on the territory of Poland.

This is reported by Radio Liberty.

The expedition is exploring an area in the middle of a forest in the Carpathian Mountains in the village of Jureckova, Podkarpacie Voivodeship. Up to 18 fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army who died in battle with the Polish Peopleʼs Army in 1947 may be buried there.

It is noted that they were defending themselves, protecting the civilian Ukrainian population from forced deportation.

On the first day, heavy rain in the Bieszczady Mountains complicated the search, but experts began removing soil at a spot marked with a metal cross. They are currently checking for signs of burials. It is not known for certain how the bodies of the dead were transported after the battle.

Historically, Yurechkova was a Ukrainian village and belonged to the Lviv Voivodeship. After the war, the territory was ceded to Poland, and in 1947 its inhabitants were forcibly deported as part of Operation Vistula.

The search in Yurechkova is part of Ukrainian-Polish agreements on the excavation of victims of World War II. Polish teams plan to work at 13 locations in Ukraine, and Ukrainian teams at four in Poland. Previously, experts have already found remains in Ternopil and Lviv regions.

The work will continue until October 4. If the remains are found, the exhumation could take about a month. The process is being monitored by representatives of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, and police security is provided.