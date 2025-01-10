Ukraine for the first time allowed the exhumation of the bodies of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy

Ukraine has for the first time allowed the exhumation of the bodies of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy.

This was reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"I would like to thank the Ministers of Culture of Poland and Ukraine for their fruitful cooperation. We await further decisions," he wrote.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on this information.

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that he would block Ukraineʼs accession to the EU until the issue of the exhumation and memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved.

This position was supported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"Ukraine will have to meet Polish expectations one way or another. It will not be a member of the EU without Polandʼs consent," he said.

The Volyn tragedy

In 1943-1944, mass murders of Poles took place in Volyn. The Polish Institute of National Remembrance cites official data of 120 000 Poles killed in Volyn and the southeastern provinces of the Second Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and also mentions 5 000 Ukrainians killed. Ukrainian historians cite other figures: up to 20 000 Ukrainians killed and 35-40 000 Poles killed.

Discussions are also ongoing regarding the perpetrators and organizers of the crime. In Poland, the Volyn tragedy is called a "massacre", officially recognized as "genocide", and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is blamed, but this interpretation is not shared in Ukraine.

Relations between Poland and Ukraine in the context of the Volyn tragedy

After Ukraine gained independence, the issue of the Volyn tragedy was repeatedly raised by politicians in both countries. Ukraine and Poland held joint events to honour the victims and tried to find points of understanding. However, after Poland recognized the Volyn tragedy as genocide in 2016, discussions intensified.

In December 2020, the heads of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland agreed to hold consultations to resolve the problematic issues. They developed a draft regulation of the group to resolve them, but Poland has not yet approved it.

In June 2022, the Ministries of Culture of Ukraine and Poland signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of National Remembrance. It provided for the search, exhumation, and burial of victims. The Memorandum was to come into effect after the end of martial law in Ukraine. However, Poland, during the full-scale Russian invasion, constantly raises the issue of searching for and exhuming the graves of Poles in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukraine went to Poland and conducted joint research with the Poles on the territory of the former village cemetery of the village of Sadove, (Chortkiv district, Ternopil region — the former village of Puzhnyky).

At the same time, Poland did not fulfill Ukraineʼs request to restore the memorial plaque at the burial place of the UPA soldiers on Monastyr Mountain. The issue of its restoration in its original form, with the names of those buried in this mass grave, was raised at the highest level — the presidents of Ukraine and Poland.

In October of this year, it was reported that the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance plans to conduct a search for victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Rivne region in 2025 in response to an appeal from Polish citizens. Poland was planned to be involved as an observer.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.