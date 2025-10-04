Norway will send F-35 fighters to Poland — they will be ready to shoot down drones and planes

Norwegian F-35 fighter jets sent to Poland will be ready to shoot down drones and planes if they violate the countryʼs airspace.

This is reported by Polskie Radio24, citing a statement from the Norwegian government.

"Our mission in Poland will primarily be to protect NATO territory from air threats. We will be ready to intercept [objects] that violate Polish airspace," said Norwayʼs Deputy Defense Minister Andreas Flaam.

He added that the decision on measures against aircraft in Polish airspace in each individual situation will be made by the Commander of NATO Allied Forces Europe.

"We have strengthened surveillance and deterrence on the eastern flank of the Alliance. The military presence of allies in countries bordering Russia has increased significantly," Flaam noted.

Norwegian pilots will be based in the Poznań area from October.

Earlier, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik reported that F-35 fighters would arrive in Poland “in the coming days”. He said this should be a preventive measure and deter the Kremlin from further provocations.

In September, a number of airspace violations by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, and their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace.

Due to the appearance of drones, Copenhagenʼs main airport was temporarily closed, and they were also recorded in Norway, Germany, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark. After this, Germany announced the creation of the Center for Protection against Drones.

On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian military would deploy a mission to Denmark to share experience in countering drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.