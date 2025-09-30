Ukrainian military deploys mission to Denmark to share experience in countering drones

The Ukrainian military began deploying its mission in Denmark on September 30 to train the armed forces of partner countries to defend against drones.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The guys arrived to participate in joint exercises with partners, which could become the basis for a new system for countering Russian and any other drones," the president wrote on social media.

He emphasized that Ukrainian experience is the most relevant in Europe right now, "and it is our experience, our specialists, our technologies that can become a key element of the future European "Drone Wall" — a large-scale project that will guarantee safety in the sky."

In addition, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has already reported on the first report of the Ukrainian mission in Denmark. Zelensky instructed him, as well as Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, to work with European partners "who are actually capable of deploying a system to counter drones."

On September 26, the European Union agreed on a three-pronged approach to defending the eastern flank — a land, drone and sea “wall” — and identified immediate priorities for action: improved detection, tracking and interception capabilities for drones. The steps come as Europe grapples with a series of recent drone and aircraft incursions into the airspace of several European countries.

Drones in the airspace of European countries

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

On September 23, the main airport in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was closed for four hours because of drones. At that time, police did not shoot down the unidentified UAVs. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe. That same night, drones were recorded over Norway’s main airport.

On the night of September 26, unidentified drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark. At the same time, drones were recorded near a Swedish naval base. Against this backdrop, Germany announced the creation of a new Drone Protection Center.

During the nights of September 27 and 28, unknown drones were spotted near military facilities in Denmark, and on the evening of September 29, a drone was spotted in Norway over the Sleipner platform of the oil and gas company Equinor, located in the North Sea.

