The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked several important facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

On the night of October 4, Ukrainian defenders struck the “Kirishinaftoorgsintez” refinery in the city of Kirishi (Leningrad region). Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility.

The enterprise was already attacked by the UAV Forces and the Special Operation Forces drones on September 14. It is one of the largest refineries in Russia. Its oil refining capacity is 18.4 million tons of oil per year.

In the area of Lake Onega in the Republic of Karelia, special operations forces damaged a small missile ship "Grad" of the "Buyan-M" project. The missile carrier was traveling from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea.

This is one of the newest and most modern ships of the Russian Federation. It was commissioned into the Russian Baltic Fleet on December 29, 2022. The shipʼs main armament is the “Kalibr-NK” missile system.

The impact occurred in the starboard side of the shipʼs propulsion system compartment. Additional details are being clarified.

In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces attacked the Harmony radar complex and a transport-loading vehicle from the “Iskander” operational-tactical missile complex.

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, a command post of the 8th Army of the Russian Armed Forces was hit. The results of the strike are being clarified.