Syrskyi: In less than two months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked 85 important facilities in the Russian Federation

In just under two months, the Ukrainian military attacked 85 important facilities on enemy territory.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting with media representatives on September 26.

According to him, the 33 attacked objects are military targets: bases, warehouses, arsenals, airfields, and parked aircraft.

Another 52 are objects of the military-industrial complex: enterprises that manufacture weapons, ammunition, warheads, engines, rocket fuel, drones — "everything that is used daily against Ukraine".

Syrskyi called long-range drones capable of striking deep into Russian territory (DeepStrike) a "strong point" of the army and "an effective program that has already proven its effectiveness".

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the result of DeepStrike is a fuel crisis in the Russian Federation, which directly affects the logistics and support of the enemy army.

"The capabilities of the enemyʼs military-industrial complex have been significantly reduced — and we see this on the battlefield. This has forced the Russian fleet to hide at the base in Novorossiysk and come out only for a short time — for missile strikes, and then return to shelters. This has also forced the enemy to pull tactical aviation to significant distances from the front line," said Syrskyi.

Currently, according to the general, the Ukrainian army is increasing the number of units that carry out DeepStrike. At the same time, the system of their application and the command vertical are being improved to achieve maximum efficiency.

Last year, Ukraine developed a plan for systematic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones, which allowed it to regularly carry out high-precision strikes on critical targets in enemy territory. This year, Ukraine will increase the number of long-range attacks on the Russian Federation several times.

